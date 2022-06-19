Contrasting MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MariMed and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MariMed and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 333.53%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.45 $7.22 million $0.02 25.96 Glucose Health $290,000.00 31.07 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Glucose Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Glucose Health (Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

