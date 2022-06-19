Contrasting Zentek (ZTEK) & Its Peers

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zentek to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Zentek and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zentek
|N/A
|-$2.93 million
|-21.88
|Zentek Competitors
|$1.56 billion
|$94.87 million
|28.61
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Zentek and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zentek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Zentek Competitors
|231
|1044
|1444
|27
|2.46
As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 46.78%. Given Zentek’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Zentek has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek’s competitors have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Zentek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zentek
|N/A
|-38.60%
|-35.82%
|Zentek Competitors
|4.32%
|-5.82%
|4.77%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Zentek competitors beat Zentek on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
About Zentek (Get Rating)
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
