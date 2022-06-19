Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 980,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 722,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

