Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 980,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 722,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

