Critical Contrast: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 8 6 0 2.18 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus price target of $100.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83%

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.28 $21.09 billion N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.62 -$2.06 million $0.01 63.96

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Rio Tinto Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

