Critical Survey: Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) and The Competition

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Biora Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.3% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of -2.06, meaning that their average share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Biora Therapeutics Competitors -1,688.35% -39.29% -18.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biora Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biora Therapeutics Competitors 110 655 1554 30 2.64

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 123.50%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million -$247.41 million -0.26 Biora Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 0.38

Biora Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics peers beat Biora Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biora Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

