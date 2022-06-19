Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 35,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 31,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Danakali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

