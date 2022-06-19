Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 35,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 31,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Danakali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danakali (SBMSF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.