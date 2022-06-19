Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 18,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

