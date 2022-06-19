Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $70,700.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and have sold 21,953 shares valued at $2,135,863. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:DUOL opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.81. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
About Duolingo (Get Rating)
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
