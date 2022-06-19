DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Up 2.5%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.27). Approximately 152,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 156,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($1.94) price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.33.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

