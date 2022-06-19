Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) versus Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Financial Analysis

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 5.35 $154.66 million $0.92 19.85 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.97 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 24.39% 5.26% 0.86% Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28%

Volatility and Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Carver Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATMs. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

