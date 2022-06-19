ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ECNCF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

