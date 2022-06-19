Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.45). Approximately 27,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.46).
The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 284.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.60.
Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ei Group plc (EIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.