Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $192.92

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.92 and traded as high as $196.06. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $194.46, with a volume of 45,676 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

