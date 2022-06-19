Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 253.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,781,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

