Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Shares Down 4.1%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elevation Gold Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile (OTC:EVGDF)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

