Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Shares Down 4.1%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elevation Gold Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Elevation Gold Mining Company Profile (OTC:EVGDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Gold Mining (EVGDF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.