EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Down 24.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $689.25 and last traded at $689.25. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $905.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.40.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. Its High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and application equipment.

