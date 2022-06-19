EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Shares Down 24.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $689.25 and last traded at $689.25. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $905.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.40.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)
