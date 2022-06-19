Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Head to Head Comparison

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enel Generación Chile and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Broadscale Acquisition beats Enel Generación Chile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.