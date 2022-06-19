Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 337,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 966,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.
Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.
About Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.