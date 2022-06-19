Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 337,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 966,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million.

In other Ensysce Biosciences news, CEO Lynn Kirkpatrick purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,876.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

