Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 32,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.