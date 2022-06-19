Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 32,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

