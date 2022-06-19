Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

