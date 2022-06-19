ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.
