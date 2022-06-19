EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 14.3%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

