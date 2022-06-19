Financial Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electromed and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.83%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Electromed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.54 $2.36 million $0.26 40.92 Outset Medical $102.60 million 6.81 -$131.93 million ($2.96) -4.94

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% Outset Medical -125.91% -35.58% -29.39%

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

