Financial Contrast: AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) & Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 819.54%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $7.34 million 6.22 -$87.93 million ($2.54) -0.57 AgeX Therapeutics $140,000.00 168.07 -$8.68 million N/A N/A

AgeX Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -1,200.77% -149.54% -115.88% AgeX Therapeutics -9,992.47% N/A -346.82%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system. It develops CB 2782-PEG, a component 3 (C3) degrader for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD); and CB 4332 for patients with deficiencies in complement factor I (CFI), including dAMD. The company also develops ProTUNE C3b/C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE C3a/C5a degrader platforms designed to target other disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease. Its lead drug-based therapeutic candidate for scarless wound repair in discovery is AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation; and lead biologic candidate for induced tissue regeneration is AGEX-iTR1550, a gene delivery technology. The company has a research collaboration with the University of California at Irvine to develop cellular therapies to treat neurological disorders and diseases. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California.

