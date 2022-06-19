Financial Survey: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genfit and Kiromic BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 1.62 $79.57 million N/A N/A Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($0.80) -0.50

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Kiromic BioPharma N/A -32.99% -29.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genfit and Kiromic BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genfit currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.56%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Genfit beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit (Get Rating)

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven, end-to-end allogenic cell therapy company, develops multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

