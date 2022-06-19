Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.42). Approximately 14,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 97,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider David Thompson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £15,890 ($19,286.32).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

