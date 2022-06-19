First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.8%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

