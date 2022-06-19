First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Financial Survey

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 1 0 0 2.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 686.52%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.41 $8.17 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.30 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -23.05

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Risk & Volatility

First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats First High-School Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

