Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Purchases C$58,013.00 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Reid acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.96. 2,902,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$54.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.26.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CSFB raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.