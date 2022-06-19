Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 6,453,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,609% from the average daily volume of 137,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.