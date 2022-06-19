Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.