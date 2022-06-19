Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,979 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 423,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

