FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Trading Up 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 28,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

