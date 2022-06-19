FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 89,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 67,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $3,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000.

