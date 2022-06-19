Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Financial Survey

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Vinco Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $15.15 million 0.41 -$57.14 million N/A N/A Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 51.68 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 18.39% -95.32% -67.78% Vinco Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and Vinco Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vinco Ventures beats Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (Get Rating)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction. The company also holds license to sell products with WUHUANGWANSHUI brand images. In addition, it is developing its Internet data center business. The company offers its educational products to pre-schools. Its distribution channels include domestic distributors, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and export distributors. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

