Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 5,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

