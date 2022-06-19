GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) were down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 60,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 58,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

GCM Mining Company Profile (OTC:TPRFF)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

