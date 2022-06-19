GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) were down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 60,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 58,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.
GCM Mining Company Profile (OTC:TPRFF)
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCM Mining (TPRFF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.