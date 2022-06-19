Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Shares Down 9.2%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 14,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 66,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

