Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Shares Down 6.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

