Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alto Ingredients and Gores Holdings VIII, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 0 0 N/A Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 2.99% 11.32% 7.49% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Gores Holdings VIII’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.21 billion 0.27 $46.08 million $0.51 8.62 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Gores Holdings VIII on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. It operates five alcohol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and two facilities located in the Western states of Oregon and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

