Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Shares Down 1.2%

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

