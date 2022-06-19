Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 2.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. 681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

