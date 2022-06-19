Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Down 0.6%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 890 ($10.80). 29,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 29,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($10.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,250 ($15.17) to GBX 1,275 ($15.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £340.64 million and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 926.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 894.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $6.00. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other Gresham House news, insider Sarah Ing acquired 4,000 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 916 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £36,640 ($44,471.42).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.