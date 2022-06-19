GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 4.8%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 183,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)
