Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
About Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammer Technology (HMMR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.