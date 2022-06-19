Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

About Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

