Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($218.75) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($151.77) to €138.80 ($144.58) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($209.38) to €179.00 ($186.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($171.88) to €174.00 ($181.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.4989 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.