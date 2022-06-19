HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 146,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.