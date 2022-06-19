HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of VYNE stock remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 470,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,592. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

