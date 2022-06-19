Head-To-Head Analysis: Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.1% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 7 0 2.88 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports presently has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 444.12%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $262.73 million 1.93 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.65 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

