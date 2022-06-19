Head-To-Head Analysis: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) and Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Meat and Very Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 10 0 0 1.63 Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $42.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.70%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Very Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -54.79% -160.55% -18.32% Very Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Very Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $464.70 million 3.24 -$182.10 million ($4.03) -5.89 Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million N/A N/A

Very Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Very Good Food (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

